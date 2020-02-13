13 Feb 2020

WFP Regional Resilience Framework: North Africa, Middle East, Central Asia and Eastern Europe Region, December 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.03 MB)WFP Regional Resilience Framework
preview
Download PDF (5.95 MB)Resilience Activity Sheets

Introduction

The aim of the Regional Resilience Framework is to support WFP Country Offices in the RBC region when developing resilience-building approaches and programmes.

Its development is based on a set of discussions and consultations with technical stakeholders and Country Offices in the region in 2017 and 2018. Its basic tenets were validated in a regional workshop of WFP programme policy officers responsible for resilience programming in their respective countries, held in Cairo, Egypt in June 2018. It was further reviewed and refined with the support of select Country Offices in the region in 2019.

By capturing the state of resilience building in the RBC region, the framework provides an overview of the most pressing challenges and opportunities that staff face. It is considered to be a living document anchored at field level. It contains three elements: the present Framework Document, a Resilience Marker and a set of Activity Sheets (available separately).

The Framework document outlines strategic and policy related considerations in a Background section, followed by a Framework section that focuses on programme approach and design support drawing from regional experience and lessons learned. This section is of particular importance to field staff as it also includes reference to the two tools.

The first is the Resilience Marker, developed based on WFP’s resilience principles and policy guidelines and adapted from good practice models employed by humanitarian and developmental stakeholders.

The second is the set of Activity Sheets, developed using region-specific examples to build a common narrative around and help illustrate potential contributions of WFP’s work to building resilience of individuals, households, communities & systems across the 12 corporate activity areas.

These tools can be seen to summarize much of the current thinking in the RBC region and represent an immediate way in which Country Offices can design, validate and frame their resilience building efforts and initiatives.

