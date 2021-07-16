Water weaponisation and displacement in Northeast Syria

by Authors names withheld for security reasons\ 16 July 2021

Almost one million people have been displaced to Northeast Syria,+These include internally displaced Syrians, Yezidi refugees from Iraq, and other Syrian, Iraqi, and third-country nationals who previously resided in areas ruled by the Islamic State.[/footnote most of which are hosted in the Province of Hassaka in camps, urban makeshift settlements, local residents' homes, and public facilities such as schools. The Turkish military incursion into the area in October 2019 not only worsened access to services and caused further displacement -- it also saw the use of water as a weapon of war.

Read the full article on ODI-HPN