Water station in northeast Syria out of service, impacting 400,000 people as violence continues

Statement by UNICEF Representative in Syria, Fran Equiza

DAMASCUS, 18 October 2019 - “As violence continues today in the town of Ras Al-Ain, the A’llouk water station in the town has now been out of service for more than one week. The station, situated near the fighting, provides water supply for nearly 400,000 people, including many children.

“The two main electricity lines supplying power to the water station have been damaged in the fighting causing the water station to stop working.

“Technical teams were able to reach the water station earlier this week. However, they were not able to fully repair the damage due to fighting in the area.

“A connection to an alternative water supply from Al-Himme - a nearby pumping station - is covering less than one-third of people’s needs. People are now being forced to rely on unsafe water from shallow wells, putting children at an increased risk of waterborne diseases. “In coordination with partners and local authorities, UNICEF is responding to the severe water shortages among the affected communities, including:

Daily delivery of 95,000 litres of water and 12 water tanks to mitigate water shortages in shelters in Al-Hasakeh city, in addition to 50m3 to shelters in Tel Tamer over the past six days;

Water trucking to Al-Hol and A’reesha camps with an average of 600m3 a day, reaching 77,000 internally displaced people and refugees;

Minor repairs at the A’llouk water station.

“A lull in the violence will allow UNICEF to deliver 16,000 litres of fuel to ensure the A’llouk water station can function until electrical systems are repaired, and to help increase the capacity of Al-Himme alternative water source.

“Parties to the conflict in northeast Syria should facilitate safe access to water specialists, so they can repair the damage at the water station as soon as possible.

“All parties to the conflict and those with influence over them must stop attacks and military activity on or near civilian infrastructure in the northeast and across Syria.”

