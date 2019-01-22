WASH Situational Overview: Whole of Syria, January 2019

The conflict in Syria has created and exacerbated large-scale humanitarian needs around water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) for the country’s population. In order to understand the WASH needs and conditions of the Syrian population, between April and July 2018 the WASH cluster partners conducted a survey of over 24,000 households in 3,560 communities across 264 sub-districts in all 14 governorates in Syria. The data represented below is aggregated to the country and governorate level. Findings are representative at the sub-district level with a confidence interval of 95% and a margin of error of 5%, and at least the same level of confidence and margin of error at the governorate and country level.

Findings in this factsheet show that access to safe water is not uniform across all governorates. For instance, 29% of households in Deir-ezZor governorate reportedly spent more than 10% of their income on water. In Al-Hasakeh, Rural Damascus, and Quneitra, no households used water that was sufficiently chlorinated. Additionally, 11% of households in Syria did not have access to all assessed hygiene items. On the other hand, over 90% of households reported that all their members had access to functioning toilets and bathing facilities.