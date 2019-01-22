22 Jan 2019

WASH Situational Overview: Whole of Syria, January 2019

Infographic
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster, REACH Initiative
Published on 22 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.5 MB)

The conflict in Syria has created and exacerbated large-scale humanitarian needs around water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) for the country’s population. In order to understand the WASH needs and conditions of the Syrian population, between April and July 2018 the WASH cluster partners conducted a survey of over 24,000 households in 3,560 communities across 264 sub-districts in all 14 governorates in Syria. The data represented below is aggregated to the country and governorate level. Findings are representative at the sub-district level with a confidence interval of 95% and a margin of error of 5%, and at least the same level of confidence and margin of error at the governorate and country level.

Findings in this factsheet show that access to safe water is not uniform across all governorates. For instance, 29% of households in Deir-ezZor governorate reportedly spent more than 10% of their income on water. In Al-Hasakeh, Rural Damascus, and Quneitra, no households used water that was sufficiently chlorinated. Additionally, 11% of households in Syria did not have access to all assessed hygiene items. On the other hand, over 90% of households reported that all their members had access to functioning toilets and bathing facilities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.