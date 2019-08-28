Wash cluster: Fact sheets; January - June 2019 Syria Cross border, Turkey / North West Syria HUB
KEY PRIORITIES
WASH cluster priorities are to provide emergency WASH services to both existing and new IDPs, rehabilitate and maintain infrastructure in strategic locations, continue basic services for IDPs at border camps, and reduce risks related to water borne diseases. Coordinate WASH response to avoid overlaps and ensure timely response. Finalize water safety plans strategies and sanitation infrastructure assessment tool.