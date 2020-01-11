WASH Biweekly Bulletin - Syria Early Warning Alert and Response Network, 29 Dec 2019 - 11 Jan 2020 Week No. 01-02

Highlights

This report covers 1146 public drinking water sources monitored in 6 governorates. The percentages in this report represents only the sources monitored.

Of the monitored drinking water sources, a percentage of 57% (654/1146) were functioning

In the areas that their stations are suspended, private agricultural wells are used as an alternative water source, and tankers are used in water transportation.

The percentage of treated water sources was 44% (285/654)

Of the functioning water stations, percentage of 92% (605/654) delivered water using a piping network, percentage of 05% (31/654) delivered water using tankering and percentage of 03% (18/654) delivered water using both.

Among monitored drinking water sources, there weren't any biologically contaminated sources during last two weeks.