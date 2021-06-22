On January 26, 2020 in Ariha town in Idleb governorate, an airstrike carried out by Russian warplanes backing the Syrian government hit Ariha hospital. A doctor was killed, and at least 24 people were wounded, including four nurses, a Syrian NGO volunteer, three women, and two children. The hospital suffered substantial damage, with medical equipment broken, supplies strewn over the floor, and windows and doors dislodged, and was put out of service, affecting more than 30,000 people.

OVERVIEW

The Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC) identified 121 incidents of violence against or obstruction of health care in Syria in 2020, compared to 147 such incidents in 2019. In these incidents health facilities were damaged and destroyed, health workers were killed and injured, and ambulances were damaged and destroyed.

This factsheet is based on the dataset 2020 SHCC Health Care Syria Data, which is available on the Humanitarian Data Exchange (HDX).