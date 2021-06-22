Using Socioeconomic Evidence for Action in Forcibly Displaced Contexts: Examples of UNHCR's uses of socioeconomic data to inform evidenced-based programming, policy and advocacy, Vol. 1, June 2021

UNHCR is putting evidence at the center of its business model. With 76 percent of refugees in protracted situations, and one million children born as refugees between 2018 and 2020, sustainable solutions to forced displacement cannot be achieved without international cooperation – a fact recognized by the Global Compact on Refugees which provides a framework for supporting host communities and helping refugees to lead productive lives.

Quality socioeconomic data is necessary for engaging governments and development organizations to plan and sustainably finance programmes that promote resilience: supporting outcomes related to employment, education, social protection, and wider human development objectives described in the Sustainable Development Goals, among others.

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic shock further highlight the value of comparable socioeconomic data to inform an evidence-based and inclusive response – some 90 percent of refugees are hosted by developing countries, which are themselves facing slower recovery prospects, according to the International Monetary Fund. Thus, understanding the socioeconomic recovery of forcibly displaced and stateless communities, compared to surrounding hosts, is necessary to ensuring an equitable recovery.