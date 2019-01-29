29 Jan 2019

Using Hawala to Conduct Cash Programming in Syria

Report
from CARE
Published on 10 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.64 MB)

Background

The Syrian crisis has seen an expansion of cash programming, with this form of assistance being used for both emergency response as well as the establishment of medium-term resilience initiatives. Opposition-controlled areas often have no formal banking structure or transfer alternative, so the international community is using money transfer companies commonly known as hawala.

While many countries employ hawala, including Somalia and Afghanistan, the Syrian context is solely dependent on it in order to transfer humanitarian response funds. Humanitarian agencies operating directly in-country, or through partners, use hawala to transfer operational funds as well as cash for programme activities. Hawala networks have become essential for an effective humanitarian response.

CARE has been using hawala to support its cash-based programming across South and North Syria. The purpose of this paper is to share its experience working with hawala in order to support the wider humanitarian community.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.