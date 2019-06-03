03 Jun 2019

US-led coalition admits to ‘unintentionally’ killing over 1,300 civilians in air strikes

Report
from Action on Armed Violence
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original

Today, May 31st 2019, the US-led coalition has announced that it has unintentionally killed more than 1,300 civilians in air strikes during its fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria since 2014.

In the statement the coalition admits to killing at least 1,302 civilians between August 2014 and the end of April 2019, having conducted 34,502 strikes. A further 111 additional claims of civilian deaths are still being assessed and the coalition is ready to assess new evidence or allegations.

However, this civilian death toll is still far lower than many estimate. Airwars, an NGO which monitors civilian casualties from air strikes worldwide, estimates more than 7,900 civilians have been killed in coalition raids. While, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, says coalition strikes have taken the lives of 3,800 civilians in Syria alone.

Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) monitors deaths and injuries from incidents of explosive weapons globally as reported in English-language media. AOAV has recorded 5,319 civilian casualties (4,043 deaths and 1,276 injuries) as a result of US-led coalition airstrikes in Syria and Iraq – 70% of casualties occurred in Syria and 30% in Iraq.

Over 50% of all civilian casualties took place in 2017; the year of the US-led coalition’s campaigns to liberate Raqqa and Mosul from ISIS.

AOAV has carried out further investigations into the US-led coalition’s rules of engagement governing airstrikes, available here.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.