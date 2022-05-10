U.S. Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the Syria Crisis Response

PRESS STATEMENT

ANTONY J. BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE

MAY 10, 2022

At today’s sixth Brussels Conference on “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region,” Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, announced nearly $808 million in new humanitarian assistance to respond to the crisis in Syria. This funding brings total U.S. government humanitarian assistance since the start of the 11-year crisis to nearly $15 billion. U.S. assistance will benefit many of the 14.6 million Syrians inside Syria in need of humanitarian assistance, as well as 5.6 million Syrian refugees and host communities in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield also stressed the need for Syrian authorities to provide unhindered humanitarian access to all Syrians in need and for the international community to support the provision of assistance through all avenues available, including through cross-border and cross-line assistance. The UN cross-border aid mechanism is a lifeline for millions of Syrians for which there is no substitute. It must be re-authorized and expanded.

We continue to express our gratitude for the continued generosity of host countries and reiterated United States’ commitment to supporting the Syrian people and the communities that host them. All refugee returns must be voluntary, safe, and dignified.

The Syrian people continue to face innumerable atrocities, and we support justice and accountability for ongoing human rights violations and abuses. The systemic corruption and economic mismanagement of the Assad regime have further prevented the Syrian people from meeting their basic needs. Humanitarian needs in Syria and the region are greater than at any other time since the start of the conflict. We urge donors to support the Syrian people by increasing contributions to both emergency assistance and early recovery to more efficiently and effectively address the humanitarian needs in Syria.

Along with our allies and partners, the United States supports UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen’s efforts to achieve a political settlement and permanent resolution to the Syrian conflict in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254. There is no military solution that will bring peace, security, and stability to Syria and the region.