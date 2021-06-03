U.S. announces additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Syria

Office of Press Relations

press@usaid.gov

Today, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced more than $239 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Syria while in Turkey at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Syria. Through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), this new funding will provide critical aid to families in need in Syria, Syrian refugees, and host communities in neighboring countries.

The funding will support humanitarian partners providing life-saving assistance, including food for displaced families in Syria and the region, and support bakeries in Syria to provide bread to people in need. The assistance will provide psychosocial support and other protection services for children affected by conflict, help repair and rehabilitate water and sanitation systems to protect against COVID-19, deliver critical relief supplies, and support cash and vouchers to help Syrians meet basic needs.

The United States continues to be the world’s largest donor to the Syria crisis response, providing more than $13 billion since the start of the decade-long conflict. Each month, U.S. humanitarian assistance through USAID and the State Department reaches nearly five million Syrians throughout all 14 governorates in Syria and more than a million Syrian refugees in neighboring countries. Partners must be able to deliver lifesaving aid using whatever pathway is safest and quickest, including across international borders.

The UN Security Council must reauthorize the UN’s cross-border access at Bab al-Hawa and reinstate other UN border crossings before the current authorization expires in July. Bab al-Hawa is the sole remaining UN crossing and a vital lifeline for the UN to ensure it can deliver life-saving aid to Syrians. Each month about 1,000 trucks carrying aid for millions of people in northwest Syria cross through Bab al-Hawa.

There is no viable alternative to UN cross-border assistance to meet the scope and scale of aid required in Syria, where humanitarian needs are the highest levels ever seen, stemming from a decade of conflict and compounded by COVID-19 and an escalating economic crisis.

For the latest updates on USAID’s humanitarian assistance in Syria, visit Syria | US Agency for International Development.