Update: Durable Solutions for Syrian Refugees, August/September 2018

The August/September update on durable solutions for Syrian refugees focuses on the findings from UNHCR regional Return Perception and Intention Surveys (RPIS) conducted in March-June 2018, and ongoing efforts to expand access to resettlement and other complementary pathways.

Introduction

The conflict in Syria continues to drive the largest displacement crisis in the world. Over six million people remain internally displaced and there are over 5.6 million refugees across the region. As per the findings of UNHCR return intention surveys, voluntary repatriation in safety and dignity remains the preferred durable solution for Syrian refugees in the region. All refugees have the fundamental human right to return in safety and dignity to their country of origin at a time of their own choosing and UNHCR supports all action that contributes to the full exercise of that right. The free and informed decision of Syrians to return is fundamental.

While some will return, the return intention surveys also highlighted that many Syrian refugees are likely to remain in host countries for the medium term. In line with the commitments made in the Syria Brussels II conference, these refugees, and the governments and communities who generously host them, require sustained support. Similarly, and recognizing that some refugees will not be able to return, the international community needs also to expand alternative solutions, such increasing access to resettlement and complementary pathways.