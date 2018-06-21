UOSSM Midwife Killed in Daraa

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

A UOSSM midwife, Maysoun Harbat, and her daughter were killed on June 21 at 5:00 p.m. Damascus time as a result of heavy shelling in Al-Harak in the Daraa country side. Harbat's other daughter survived the attack but has sustained serious injuries. The attacks coincide with a dramatic escalation of violence in Daraa over the past two days which has resulted in at least five civilian deaths today, numerous injuries and medical staff scrambling to deal with the influx of patients.

UOSSM condemns the dramatic escalation of violence in Daraa and calls on all parties to respect the de-escalation agreement and immediately cease hostility against civilians. Dr. Ghanem Tayara, Chairman of UOSSM International and Birmingham GP said, “I fear we are about to witness another horrific siege in Daraa like we did in Aleppo and Ghouta. We have received reports of hundreds of missile strikes on residential areas in the past two days. These areas are populated with families, women and children.

We offer our sincerest condolences to the Harbat family and denounce this senseless act of violence against our staff and her daughter, which has now left a young girl motherless.” Dr. Tayara added “Medical staff are terrified of what is coming next. They plead for peace and dignity.”

