UNRWA post distribution monitoring report (December 2021)

Context

The conflict in Syria entered the 11th year since its outbreak in 2011. The socio-economic situation of Palestine refugees has worsened as a result of the protracted conflict and additional difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This situation drove around 438,000 Palestine refugees currently resident in Syria into increasing vulnerability, leading to even higher poverty levels. According to the Agency's May 2021 Crisis Monitoring Survey Report, about 83 per cent of Palestine refugees live on US$1.9 or less per person per day. In this challenging context, UNRWA is responding to the protracted humanitarian consequences of the situation through an annual Emergency Appeal process. In 2021, UNRWA provided emergency cash and in-kind food assistance to about 418,000 Palestine refugees.

UNRWA utilizes Post Distribution Monitoring (PDM) as a mechanism to collect and understand Palestine refugees’ feedback on their access to assistance provided through emergency cash and in-kind food distribution, as well as their satisfaction with the service provided. The data presented in this report, which was collected through phone-based household interviews with randomly selected heads of the family or their representatives, also documents the impact of distributed entitlements on Palestine refugees