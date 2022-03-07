UNRWA and EU help Palestine refugees in Syria with emergency cash assistance

In 2021, the European Union (EU) contributed EUR 2 million to the 2021 Syria Regional Conflict Emergency Appeal of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East for humanitarian assistance to conflict-affected Palestine refugees. This funding contributed to the Agency’s efforts to provide 28,622 vulnerable Palestine refugees with emergency cash assistance to help them meet their most basic needs such as food, shelter or heating. Over a period of five months, Palestine refugees were provided US$ 14, equivalent to EUR 11.86, (SYP 35,000) every month.

A targeted approach introduced in 2019 helped UNRWA identify the most vulnerable refugees in need of emergency cash. Households headed by a woman or older person, persons with disabilities, and unaccompanied minors and orphans were prioritized for the EU-funded assistance.

“Palestine refugees in Syria, a country shattered by conflict, a severe economic crisis and the impact of COVID-19, are among the most vulnerable displaced population groups. The EU is committed to maintaining its humanitarian support for the refugees whose situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon. A small monthly cash grant goes a long way to improve their daily lives and uphold their dignity,” said European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič.

The conflict in Syria has left millions of people displaced and is about to enter its 12th year, the situation remains tense and volatile. According to UNRWA estimates, around 40 per cent of the Palestine refugee population in Syria continues to be displaced.

The price inflation of basic commodities, the unavailability of food and fuel, and the depreciation of the local currency have created a dire humanitarian situation for Palestine refugees. An UNRWA survey conducted in May 2021 found that 82 per cent of the refugees live on less than US$ 1.9 a day and that 48 per cent of total household expenditure was spent on food, indicating severe distress within families.

“UNRWA greatly values the continued support provided by the European Union to sustain the delivery of humanitarian cash assistance to Palestine refugees in Syria. The EU Humanitarian Aid contribution is helping Palestine refugees, many of whom are displaced, meet their basic needs including for food and shelter,” said Amanya Michael-Ebye, Director of UNRWA Affairs in Syria.