The United States remains committed to the Syrian people on the 11 year mark of the Syrian uprising

Eleven years ago, the Syrian uprising began. Peaceful protests demanding reform were met with brutal repression by the Assad regime, sparking a war that has since led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people, displaced over 13 million people, and left 14.6 million people dependent on humanitarian assistance to survive. More than a decade into this conflict, countless civilians continue to face significant violence and threats to their lives.

Over the past two years, the country's deteriorating economic crisis as a result of this senseless war has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and historic levels of drought, resulting in the gravest humanitarian needs in Syria since the start of the conflict. The Syrian people remain among the most imperiled populations in the world, and the United States remains deeply concerned by the growing number of Syrians in need.

We continue to stand with the Syrian people and call on the Assad regime to allow for uninterrupted and unimpeded aid. We urge fellow members of the UN Security Council to reauthorize existing UN cross-border access and to reinstate other UN border crossings necessary to deliver life-saving assistance.

The United States and our international donor partners continue to provide critical assistance to millions of Syrians across the country each month. We have provided more than $14 billion in humanitarian assistance within Syria and in the region since the start of the crisis, and more than $1.3 billion in stabilization assistance since 2012. In addition to humanitarian assistance, USAID is working to restore essential services, promote good governance, support livelihoods, and bolster the private sector in non-regime held areas of Syria---giving Syrians opportunities to rebuild their lives and earn a dignified living.

We will continue to work closely with our partners and the international community to end this interminable conflict and support the people of Syria, after years of loss and suffering, in their struggle for peace and justice.

