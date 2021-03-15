The United States remains committed to the Syrian people on the 10 year anniversary of Syria’s conflict

Monday, March 15, 2021

As the world marks the somber 10-year anniversary of the conflict in Syria, the U.S. Government affirms its commitment to supporting the Syrian people, who continue to endure one of the largest and most complex humanitarian emergencies of our time.

A decade of war has left the people of Syria more vulnerable today than ever before. An estimated 13.4 million people, two thirds of Syria’s population, are in need of humanitarian assistance, and 12.4 million people are now food insecure, the highest number ever recorded in Syria. A staggering 5.6 million Syrians are currently displaced to neighboring countries.

We remain deeply concerned by the rapidly deteriorating food security crisis in Syria, which has been compounded by COVID-19, wide-scale displacement, and the country’s economic crisis. These continued needs make the United Nations’ cross-border assistance all the more critical to the well-being of civilians who rely on aid to survive. We continue to call for the Assad regime to allow for uninterrupted and unimpeded aid, and for the international community to reauthorize existing UN cross-border access, and to reinstate other UN border crossings to deliver this life saving aid.

The United States is the largest donor of humanitarian aid in response to this crisis, providing more than $12.2 billion in humanitarian assistance within Syria and in the region since the start of the crisis. U.S. humanitarian assistance reaches millions of people each month across all of Syria’s 14 governorates. USAID is providing emergency food assistance to more than a million refugees in neighboring countries each month. USAID and the State Department have humanitarian experts deployed to the region as part of the humanitarian response.

The U.S. Government has also provided more than $1.3 billion in stabilization assistance since 2012. Stabilization assistance in northeast Syria (in the form of essential service restoration, economic growth, education, capacity building, and more) is helping communities recover.

﻿We will continue to work closely with our partners and the international community to support the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance for the benefit of the people of Syria. To bring stability, security and an end to the suffering of the Syrian people, the United States will also continue to advance a political settlement, in line with Security Council Resolution 2254, to end the crisis in Syria in close consultation with our allies, partners, and the UN.