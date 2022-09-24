The United States Contributes $5 Million Towards SRTF Agriculture and Food Security Efforts in Syria

Amman – Saturday, 24 September 2022 – The SRTF is pleased to announce USD 5 million (EUR 4.98 million) in contributions from the United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), to support SRTF-led agriculture and food security projects in northeast and northwest areas of Syria.

This is the fifth contribution from the United States since the SRTF’s establishment in 2013, which brings the total amount of the U.S. contributions to $65 million. Total contributions by donor countries amount to approximately $312 million (EUR 315 million).

Senior USAID official focused on Syria, Deputy Assistant Administrator Jeanne Pryor, affirmed the important role the Fund holds in alleviating human suffering of the Syrian people, saying, “We have great confidence in the SRTF’s unique ability to get concrete results on the ground. As one of the largest donors to Syria since the start of the crisis, USAID is committed to support the SRTF in vital sectors such as agriculture and food security that are key to boost local economies and bring a real sense of stability to Syrian families.”

Director General of the SRTF, Eng. Hani Khabbaz, welcomed the United States’ contributions to support the SRTF, saying, “The SRTF is continuously grateful for the United States’ generous contributions and ongoing support for stabilization and recovery efforts inside Syria.The new funds will allow the SRTF to expand into two vital sectors, ultimately giving Syrians more access to meaningful livelihood opportunities."

Other SRTF donors include member countries Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Japan, the United Kingdom, Kuwait, France, Italy, the Netherlands in addition to Turkiye and Jordan who are also host country members of the SRTF.

