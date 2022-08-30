United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir o. Pedersen, Briefing to the Security Council on Syria, 29 August 2022

These are just some of the recent incidents of particular note. I am concerned that an escalatory cycle could see events further unravel, with civilians continuing to pay an already immense cost. And international peace and security will be at risk, given the international nature of many of these latest clashes. I take note of the various diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation. I hope that these different efforts can unite to restore the calm across Syria, towards a nationwide ceasefire, something which we will underline to Ceasefire Task Force participants here in Geneva. And, of course, a ceasefire would also require parallel efforts to address the extensive presence of listed terrorist groups, in a cooperative manner that is in line with international law and which protects civilians and civilian infrastructure.