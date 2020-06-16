United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen briefing to the Security Council, 16 June 2020 [EN/AR]

Arabic version

Thank you, Mr. President (France, Nicolas de Rivière)

Last month, I told you how struck I was by the depth of concerns among ordinary Syrians at the current state and future of their beloved country.

A month on, I have heard these messages even louder -- including in continued consultations with Syrians participating in the Civil Society Support Room and with the Women’s Advisory Board.

I have heard many of the appeals you are familiar with – a thirst for progress on the 2254 political process, for an end to all violence and terrorism and a nationwide ceasefire, for actions on detainees and abductees and missing persons, and for progress in creating conditions for Syrian refugees and IDPs to return to their homes in a safe, voluntary and dignified manner.

I heard a new level of alarm at the dramatic collapse in economic conditions throughout the country. It is easy to understand why. During just one week during the reporting period, the Syrian lira’s market rate depreciated more than in the entire nine years prior, before rallying somewhat. But currency and price volatility remain acute. And the inflation rate has hit peak levels in the past six months.

The economic crisis is hitting every part of Syria, regardless of territorial control: from Damascus and the southwest … to Aleppo and the northwest … and to the northeast. Medicine is more expensive, and scarce. Food prices have skyrocketed and supply chains have been disrupted. The purchasing power of ordinary Syrians has seriously diminished as wages - both private and public sector - are vastly inadequate to meet the demands of the day.

Before this recent deterioration, over 80% of Syrians were estimated to be living below the poverty line. The situation is undoubtedly more severe today, and the intensity of that poverty is likely more acute. The World Food Programme now estimates that some 9.3 million people are food insecure, with over 2 million more at risk, a rise of some 42 per cent in the past year. As WFP Executive Director Beasley recently warned: if this situation deteriorates, “famine could well be knocking on [the] door”.

Syrian women – the primary breadwinners in many families – are disproportionately affected and forced to shoulder caretaking responsibilities while financially supporting the household. Many women, including those in refugee communities, are facing higher risks of exploitation and abuse as they struggle to provide for the day-to-day needs of their families.