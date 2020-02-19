United Nations Special Envoy Geir O. Pedersen briefing to the Security Council, 19 February 2020 [EN/AR]

Arabic version

Thank you, Mr. President,

Since my briefing two weeks ago, I cannot report any progress in ending the current violence in the northwest or in reconvening the political process.

Yesterday, the Secretary-General called for an immediate ceasefire in northwest Syria and for international humanitarian law to be upheld, and I repeat that call here today. However, I regret to report to this Council that hostilities, including heavy strikes from both air and ground, continue.

As the Secretary-General has stressed, and as Mark will brief you in more detail today, we are alarmed by the rapid deterioration of the humanitarian situation in northwest Syria and the tragic suffering of civilians. The ongoing offensive has displaced nearly 900,000 civilians since 1 December 2019, often multiple times. Hundreds have been killed during the same period.

Hostilities are now approaching densely populated areas - such as Idlib city and Bab al-Hawa border crossing, which has among the highest concentration of displaced civilians in north-west Syria and also serves as a humanitarian lifeline. People are on the move in freezing temperatures in search of safety which has become ever more difficult. More than four of every five of the newly displaced civilians are women and children, and they face specific vulnerabilities and threats to their security. Young children are dying from cold. The potential for further mass displacement and even more catastrophic human suffering is apparent, as an increasing number of people are hemmed into an ever-shrinking space.

Syrian Government forces and their allies have now regained control of the entire eastern side of the M5 highway and several territories west of the highway, including western rural Aleppo. Residential areas of Aleppo that previously had been subject of attacks from the de-escalation area, appear no longer to be in firing range.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense has announced that further reinforcements were deployed inside Syrian territory in the Idlib de-escalation zone. These forces have reportedly deployed close to front-lines, in armored vehicles and tanks. We have witnessed repeated, violent confrontations between Turkish and Syrian Government forces. For its part, the Russian Federation is actively engaged in support of the Syrian Government’s military operations.

HTS and other proscribed terrorist groups remain a major presence inside Idlib. Resolutions such as 2253 and 2254 called for Member States to prevent and suppress terrorist acts committed by such groups and to eradicate safe havens they have established. However, military operations of all parties, including actions against and by designated terrorist groups, must respect the rules and obligations of international humanitarian law, which include the protection of civilians and civilian objects. The principles of proportionality must be respected.

I stressed this in high-level contacts with senior officials of Russia and Turkey at the Munich Security Conference last weekend, as well as with senior Iranian officials in Tehran. Turkey and Russia, as sponsors of the Idlib de-escalation arrangements, can and must play a key role in finding a way to de-escalate the situation now. Russian and Turkish delegations have met intensively in recent days – in Ankara, Munich and Moscow – and there have been presidential contacts too. But no understanding has yet emerged. To the contrary public statements from different quarters, Syrian and international, suggest an imminent danger of further escalation.