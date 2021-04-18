United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Imran Riza, condemns killing of two aid workers in Deir-Ez-Zor, Syria [EN/AR]

Damascus, 18 April 2021

The United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Mr. Imran Riza, expressed deep sadness over the tragic deaths of two Syrian aid workers, who were killed in an armed attack in south-east rural Deir-Ez-Zor, Syria.

According to reports, on 17 April, unknown attackers shot and killed the workers as they were returning from a humanitarian assistance project. Both victims were volunteers working for the national NGO Al-Birr and Al-Ihsan Ras al-Ain.

“On behalf of the entire humanitarian community in Syria, I send sincere condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the victims. The two people killed were volunteers committed to serving the people of their country. I honor their dedication and courage,” said Mr. Riza.

Mr. Riza condemned the cowardly attack in the strongest possible terms and called for the protection of all aid workers.

“Humanitarians in Syria and elsewhere daily risk their lives to assist people in desperate need.

Their safety and security must be assured at all times,” he said.

