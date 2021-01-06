United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Imran Riza, and Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, Muhannad Hadi: Joint Statement on Civilian Casualties in Northern Syria

The United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Mr. Imran Riza, and Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, Mr. Muhannad Hadi, strongly condemn two separate events in northern Syria, which through the indiscriminate use of improvised explosive devices, have claimed civilian lives and led to serious injury of others.

On 2 January, a car bomb exploded in Ras al-Ain in a market area on a main road, with reports indicating that the blast killed two child siblings, and injured their mother. At least three shops were damaged as a result of the explosion, and several other civilians were injured.

Also on 2 January, another car bomb was detonated in Jinderis, northwest rural Aleppo, near a bakery. The blast is reported to have killed one civilian and injured several others, including two children.

Mr. Riza and Mr. Hadi express their profound condolences to the families of the civilian victims and those affected by these attacks. This year, civilians in Syria will have endured ten years of crisis. These two attacks so early in the new year serve as a tragic reminder of the price civilians across the country continue to pay.

Mr. Riza and Mr. Hadi further remind all parties to respect their obligations to take all feasible precautions to protect civilians, in line with international humanitarian law and human rights law.

For further information, please contact:

Danielle Moylan, Spokesperson | Public Information Officer, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Damascus, Syria. moylan@un.org | +44 7311 753 736

Torsten Flyng, Strategic Communications Officer, OCHA Regional Office for the Syria Crisis (ROSC), Amman, Jordan. torsten.flyng@un.org | Tel: +962 079 867 4195