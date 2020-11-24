United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Imran Riza, and Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, Muhannad Hadi – Joint Statement on Civilian Casualties in Al Bab and Afrin, Syria [EN/AR]

Damascus and Amman, 24 November 2020

The United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Mr. Imran Riza, and the Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, Mr. Muhannad Hadi, strongly condemn the two separate bombings today in Al Bab and Afrin, northern Syria, which have reportedly caused dozens of civilian casualties.

On 24 November, an explosion was reported near a bus station in Al Bab city. Initial reports indicate that five people were killed in the attack and up to 18 were injured. More than 20 other incidents reported to have resulted in civilian casualties have occurred in Al Bab this year alone.

Also on 24 November, a separate explosion was reported in a busy street in Afrin. Early reports indicate at least two people were killed and 15 were injured.

Mr. Riza and Mr. Hadi express their profound condolences to the families of the civilian victims and those affected by today’s attacks and wish the injured a speedy recovery. After more than nine years of crisis, vulnerable civilians living in Syria have already endured immense suffering. They must no longer be impacted by such horrific attacks.

Mr. Riza and Mr. Hadi urge all parties to fully adhere to their obligations under International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law to ensure the safety of civilians and civilian facilities.

