United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Imran Riza, and Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, Kevin Kennedy – Joint Statement on Civilian Casualties in Al-Bab, Syria [EN/AR]

Damascus and Amman, 6 October 2020

The United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Mr. Imran Riza, and United Nations Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, Mr. Kevin Kennedy, strongly condemn the horrific bombing that has reportedly killed and injured dozens of civilians in Al Bab, northern Syria.

On 6 October, a bomb blast from a truck was reported near a bus station in Al Bab city. Early reports indicate that more than a dozen civilians were killed in the attack and up to 40 were injured.

Mr. Riza and Mr. Kennedy express their profound condolences to the families of the victims and those affected by today’s attack. After more than nine years of crisis, civilians living in Syria have already endured suffering and deprivation for far too long.

Mr. Riza and Mr. Kennedy urge all parties to fully adhere to their obligations under International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law to ensure the safety of civilians and civilian facilities.

