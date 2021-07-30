United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Imran Riza, and Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, Muhannad Hadi – Joint Statement on Increased Hostilities in Dara’a al-Balad, Dara’a Governorate [EN/AR]

Damascus and Amman, 30 July 2021

The United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Mr. Imran Riza, and the United Nations Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, Mr. Muhannad Hadi, express grave concern over hostilities in Dara’a al-Balad, in Dara’a Governorate, Southern Syria.

Over the past two days, heavy shelling and intensified ground clashes in Dara’a al-Balad, as well as Tafas, Mzeirib and Yadoudeh villages in western Dar’a, have reportedly resulted in civilian casualties, including at least eight deaths, and the displacement of around 10,500 people. Reports also indicate that the Dara’a National Hospital was hit by four mortar shells on 29 July destroying water tanks and rendering the dialysis unit non-functional. Dara’a al-Balad in Dara’a Governorate, which has a population of around 56,000 people, has experienced increased tension since mid-July.

Mr. Riza and Mr. Hadi emphasize that all parties must take constant care to spare civilians and civilian objects and that indiscriminate attacks are prohibited under international humanitarian law. Mr. Riza and Mr. Hadi also note that humanitarian partners, including UN agencies, stand ready to provide assistance to affected populations across Dara’a Governorate and remind all parties that they must allow and facilitate the rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian assistance into the area.

