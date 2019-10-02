United Nations Disengagement Observer Force - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/774) [EN/AR]

I. Introduction

1. The present report provides an account of the activities of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) for the period from 30 May to 17 September 2019, pursuant to the mandate set out in Security Council resolution 350 (1974) and extended in subsequent Council resolutions, most recently resolution 2477 (2019).

II. Situation in the area of operations and activities of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force

2. During the reporting period, the ceasefire between Israel and the Syrian Arab Republic was maintained despite a number of violations of the Agreement on Disengagement between Israeli and Syrian Forces (Disengagement of Forces Agreement) of 1974, which are set out below. While the overall security situation in the UNDOF area of operations remained stable, there was some military activity in the area of separation and across the ceasefire line, in violation of relevant Security Council resolutions, including resolution 2477 (2019), in which the Council reiterated that there should be no military activity of any kind in the area of separation.

3. In employing its best efforts to maintain the ceasefire and see that it is scrupulously observed, as prescribed in the Disengagement of Forces Agreement, UNDOF reports all breaches of the ceasefire line that it observes. All incidents of firing into the area of separation and across the ceasefire line, as well as the crossing of the ceasefire line by individuals, constitute violations of the Disengagement of Forces Agreement. In its regular interactions with both sides, the leadership of UNDOF continued to call upon the parties to exercise restraint and prevent any miscalculation that might lead to an escalation of the situation.

4. During the reporting period, there were several breaches of the ceasefire line. In the early hours of 12 June, United Nations personnel at observation post 51 heard a large explosion and observed a fire close to Hamadiyah al-Jadidah in the area of separation. Shortly thereafter, United Nations personnel observed five missiles being fired from the Alpha side (Israeli-occupied Golan) towards the area of separation. UNDOF was not in a position to determine the point of origin or impact of the missiles. On 24 July, United Nations personnel observed the firing of three missiles from the Alpha side towards the Bravo side. One of the missiles impacted the vicinity of Ruhinah in the area of separation. Around the same time, UNDOF personnel heard over 50 heavy explosions, as well as aircraft activity. On 1 August, United Nations personnel heard two explosions and observed smoke in the vicinity of Ruhinah, approximately 5 km from observation post 51. At the same time, UNDOF observed a heavy explosion close to a position of the Syrian armed forces in the vicinity of Burayqah in the area of limitation. Open sources reported that these explosions were the result of Israeli strikes directed at alleged targets on the Bravo side.