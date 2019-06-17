United Nations Disengagement Observer Force - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/467) [EN/AR]

I. Introduction

1. The present report provides an account of the activities of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) for the period from 15 March to 29 May 2019, pursuant to the mandate set out in Security Council resolution 350 (1974) and extended in subsequent Council resolutions, most recently resolution 2450 (2018).

II. Situation in the area of operations and activities of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force

2. During the reporting period, the ceasefire between Israel and the Syrian Arab Republic was maintained notwithstanding a number of violations of the Agreement on Disengagement between Israeli and Syrian Forces (Disengagement of Forces Agreement) of 1974, which are set out below. While the overall security situation in the UNDOF area of operations remained stable, there was some military activity in the area of separation and across the ceasefire line. As reiterated by the Security Council in its resolution 2450 (2018), there should be no military activity of any kind in the area of separation.

3. In employing its best efforts to maintain the ceasefire and see that it is scrupulously observed, UNDOF reports all breaches of the ceasefire line that it observes. All incidents of firing into the area of separation and across the ceasefire line, as well as the crossing of the ceasefire line by individuals, constitute violations of the Disengagement of Forces Agreement. In its regular interactions with both sides, the leadership of UNDOF continued to call upon the parties to exercise restraint and prevent any miscalculation that might lead to an escalation of the situation.

4. During the reporting period, there were several breaches of the ceasefire line. On the evening of 27 May, the Israel Defense Forces informed UNDOF that they had carried out a strike on a location in Tal al-Shaar in the area of limitation on the Bravo side in retaliation of Syrian air defence system fire that had targeted an Israel Defense Forces aircraft. The Syrian authorities informed UNDOF that the Israel Defense Forces strike killed three military personnel and destroyed a military vehicle. In the late afternoon of the same day, UNDOF had heard the firing of approximately 30 heavy machine gun rounds from a distance of some 2 km from Camp Faouar. UNDOF was not in a position to confirm any casualties caused by the Israel Defense Forces strike or determine the point of origin or impact of the earlier heavy machine gun rounds. UNDOF liaised with both parties to de-escalate the situation and reminded them of their obligation to respect the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement and the importance of liaison with UNDOF accordingly to prevent any further incidents and escalation of the situation across the ceasefire line.