The United Nations Country Team on the tragic deaths at Newroz camp, Syria [EN/AR]

The United Nations Country Team in Syria expressed sorrow over the tragic deaths of eight people in an accidental explosion at Newroz camp in Al-Hasakeh governorate, Syria.

“The UN is deeply saddened by the news that eight people, including six children from the same family, lost their lives in an accident at Newroz camp this week,” said Imran Riza, the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria. “On behalf of the UN Country Team, I send our deepest condolences to the family, and to all those at Newroz camp touched by this terrible event.” On 3 April, a pressure cooker exploded inside a tent at Newroz, a camp currently hosting nearly 500 internally displaced persons (IDPs). Wounded family members affected by the accident were immediately transported to hospitals, however some died later due to their injuries. At least one family member remains in a critical condition and is receiving treatment in hospital. “This unnecessary loss of life underscores the challenging conditions in which millions of Syrians who have been forced to flee their homes must live. The UN and humanitarian partners will continue to support vulnerable displaced families across Syria, but I emphasize the need for durable solutions,” said Mr. Riza.

For further information:

Fadwa AbedRabou Baroud, Office of the RCHC in Syria, fadwa.baroud@one.un.org +963 996666 134 Danielle Moylan, Spokesperson OCHA Syria, moylan@un.org +961 81771 978