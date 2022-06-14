United Nations Country Team in Syria Statement on landmine explosion in Dara’a [EN/AR]

Damascus, 14 June 2022

The United Nations Country Team (UNCT) in Syria expresses its profound sorrow over the tragic death of 10 civilians, including four children and five women, caused by a landmine explosion in Deir Eladas village in Syria’s northern countryside of Dara’a Governorate.

On 11 June, a landmine was detonated by a civilian vehicle carrying farmers to work in Deir Eladas village killing 10 persons and wounding 28 others. Once again, sadly, we are reminded of the incredibly heavy price civilians pay in this conflict. The team offers its most sincere condolences to the victims and their families.

More than 11 years of the crisis have inflicted immense suffering on the civilian population, who lives in constant fear of landmines and unexploded ordnance. From 2019 to April 2022, 12,350 explosive ordnance (EO) incidents, either caused by landmines or by unexploded ordnances (UXO) took place in Syria, which is approximately five EO incidents per day. Five per cent of these incidents occurred in Dara’a Governorate. Eighteen children have been killed or injured in Dara’a due to UXO since the beginning of 2022. The latest incident took place on 22 May when three children were injured by a landmine explosion that happened while they were playing on agricultural land.

Explosive ordnance contamination represents a major protection concern, with one in two Syrians estimated to be living in contaminated areas. Investing in sustained and flexible funding for landmine and UXO action activities is imperative to ensure Syrian people can go on about their lives without dangers of explosive ordnance contamination.

The UNCT remains committed to advocating mine and UXO clearance interventions in Syria and calls for increased response in the areas of mine action, mine risk education, and assistance to survivors of mine-related incidents. The team also calls on all parties to ensure civilians are protected at all times. These tragedies are preventable and must stop taking precious lives.

