UNICEF Whole of Syria Situation Report (Cholera), 19 October 2022

Current Situation

According to the latest Epi data from WHO Syria, 75 deaths (case fatality rate 0.37%) and 20,014 suspected cases of cholera have been reported between 25 August and 15 October, of these 26% are children under 5 years old. The number of confirmed and suspected cases continues to rise quickly. All 14 governorates have reported acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) cases, 12 of these positive by cholera rapid diagnostic testing. According to the last WASH assessment, the currently most affected Governorates1 present also the lowest sewer connection rate and are strongly affected by water crisis.

Approximately 65 suspected cases have been detected in 10 internally displaced people’s (IDP) camps and sites in NES, including two positive rapid diagnostic tests in Serykanie camp in Al Hasakeh, and 441 suspected cases were reported from camps in Jarablus, Afrin, A’zaz and Harim districts in NWS. Alouk water station continues to be out of operation, leaving almost half a million people in Al Hasakeh city and neighbouring areas reliant on alternative water sources, which are often unsafe and can lead to an alarming overexploitation of the limited reserves of existing fresh groundwater, contributing to future increased water scarcity risks.