UNICEF Whole of Syria Situation Report (Cholera), 10 November 2022

CURRENT SITUATION

According to the latest surveillance data from WHO Syria, 92 deaths (case fatality rate 0.3 per cent) and 35,569 suspected cases of cholera have been reported between 25 August and 9 November 2022. The number of confirmed and suspected cases continues to increase rapidly. While all 14 governorates reported confirmed cases, the governorates depending on Euphrates River for water and sewage remain among the most affected. The water level of the Euphrates River continues to decrease, reaching a similar level to 2021, with an impact on electricity supply as well as water quality, production, and distribution. Although the Alouk water station resumed operations at the end of October, about half a million people in Al Hasakeh city and neighbouring areas are still not receiving sufficient quantities of safe water.

With the challenges in accessing appropriate and adequate WASH services and healthcare, internally displaced people (IDPs) and families remain highly vulnerable. Over 250 suspected cases have been detected in overcrowded IDP sites across Syria. IDPs in NES and rural Aleppo (86 cases) and NWS (167 cases) are the most affected.

Of the suspected cases of cholera, 1 out of 4 are children under the age of 5. Malnutrition is increasing and diarrhoeal diseases further worsens the condition of malnourished children. This impacts the overall survival rate of children suffering from severe wasting.

COORDINATION AND RESPONSE STRATEGY

To keep children and communities safe, UNICEF continues to invest in preventive measures and efforts to implement a rapid response at scale to curb the spread of the disease and limit its negative impacts. UNICEF and partners are actively coordinating the response, holding key roles in the incident management teams in Amman (for Whole of Syria level), Damascus and Gaziantep. UNICEF leads the pillars for water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and risk communication and community engagement (RCCE), as well as contributes extensively to the case management pillar and co-leads the operations, supply and logistics pillar. As the cluster lead agency, UNICEF continues to coordinate the WASH response to cholera at Whole of Syria level as well as in northwest Syria and in Damascus at both national level and across the affected governorates.

UNICEF is working closely with WHO and partners on the ground and seeks to reach 690,000 people with its WASH, health and RCCE response until the end of December 2022. UNICEF's health response aims to provide critical services and respond to an estimated 161,000 cholera cases, including 40,000 expected severe cases. UNICEF continues to lead national RCCE coordination to leverage partnerships to scale up interventions with WASH, Health and Education sector partners in the most affected communities. Cholera response and response planning is being undertaken for all areas of Syria, including northwest Syria, northeast Syria and access for Ras Al-Ain/Tel Abiad. UNICEF and WHO Syria conducted a mission to Ras Al-Ain on 27 October 2022 to implement Health and Nutrition and WASH related assessments and provide assistance, including related to the ongoing cholera outbreak.