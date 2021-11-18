UNICEF Whole of Syria Humanitarian Situation Report, September 2021

Highlights

Schools opened across the country in September. An estimated 2.5 million children are out of school with 1.6 million at risk of dropping out. UNICEF and partners are supporting large-scale provision of supplies and training for the safe reopening of schools during COVID-19. A Back to School campaign is ongoing, targeting 5.5 million children.

UNICEF requires $330.8 million to provide lifesaving assistance to 9.1 million people (including 5.5 million children) across Syria according to the Humanitarian Action for Children. $193,517,385 is currently available, with a $137,309,190 (42 per cent) gap.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

COVID-19: A fourth wave of COVID-19 infections is continuing across Syria. In NW Syria, over 1,000 cases have been reported each day, with 34,184 cases reported in September alone. Health services are struggling: A 93 per cent occupancy rate was reported in intensive care units (ICUs) along with dwindling supplies such as COVID-19 tests. Northeast Syria (NE Syria) also reported surging cases in September, where total cases reported increasing from 1,991 in August to 7,613 in September and deaths from 32 to 244 according to the Kurdish Red Crescent. In response, local authorities have imposed a strict lockdown, which saw all education facilities closed from 25 September to 1 October. Full ICUs were also reported in Damascus in September.

From the start of the pandemic to 18 September, there have been 115,349 COVID-19 cases reported in Syria, including NE and NW Syria. Actual cases likely far exceed the number of confirmed cases due to limited testing in the country.