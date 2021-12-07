UNICEF Whole of Syria Humanitarian Situation Report, October 2021

From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to 31 October 2021, 166,848 cases of COVID-19 including 5,726 deaths have been confirmed across the whole of Syria. From when schools reopened on 5 September to 28 October, 1,740 COVID-19 cases have been identified among teachers and students. A lockdown in Tabqqa District, Ar-Raqqa has closed schools for 50,000 children as well as 2,000 students supported by UNICEF with nonformal education. It is believed that the fourth wave, which began in August 2021, may be in decline as of the last week of October.