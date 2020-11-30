UNICEF Whole of Syria Humanitarian Situation Report for October 2020

Highlights

• Hostilities continued to be reported in northwest (NW) Syria during October 2020, including explosion of a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Al Bab city, which killed 21 people, counting four children and injured 80 people involving three NGO workers.

• Large scale wildfires across the coastal regions in Syria were reported during the month of October. More than 30,000 hectares of agricultural and forested land across the coastal region of Syria is estimated to have been burned during the wildfire incidents, affecting at least 100,000 people (19,000 families) through destruction and damage to homes and assets, loss of power and water supply.

• Major humanitarian needs persisted across all sectors and were exacerbated by the continued socio-economic downturn and the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic continued affecting Syrian people, especially those living in densely populated areas, camps and informal settlements.

• In Northeast (NE) Syria, the Health, Nutrition and Communication for Development teams have been facing challenges in accessing some parts of the region due to partial lockdown and conflict, but advocacy efforts through UNICEF Qamishli field office allowed the teams to continue delivering health and nutrition activities to children.

• Overall the Whole of Syria appeal faces 40 per cent funding gap. Additional funding, especially flexible in nature, is urgently needed to ensure that children in Syria continue to receive the life-saving humanitarian assistance.