UNICEF Whole of Syria - Humanitarian Situation Report (October 2019)

Situation in Numbers

5,000,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance

11,700,000 people in need

6,183,919 Internally displaced people (IDPs)

490,000 Children in need in hard-toreach areas

Highlights

• As a result of the escalation of the military operation led by Turkey in the Northeast (NES) of the country since 9 October some 139,265 people remain displaced at the end of the month. At least 80,000 children have been forced to flee their homes and critical infrastructure has been damaged, including water stations and medical facilities. The Allok water station servicing Al-Hasakeh city was directly impacted by the hostilities affecting service for 400,000 people. UNICEF prepared a response plan to meet the potential needs of 500,000 people in the NES over the next three months and delivered multi-sectoral life-saving assistance to the affected women and children. In addition, UNICEF also prepared a response plan to support the Syrian refugees who have crossed into Iraq (UNICEF is working in Iraq with the Ministry and Directorate of Education to start formal schools for new refugees).

• UNICEF prepared a response/contingency plan for the Northwest in anticipation for a worsening situation, and in line with the inter-agency contingency plan, which is targeting a million people for the next 3 months.

• Overall the Humanitarian Appeal for Children for the Whole of Syria response remains critically underfunded (39 per cent funding gap). Additional funding, especially flexible in nature, is needed to ensure that children through Syria continue to receive the needed life-saving humanitarian assistance, especially after the recent developments in the northeast of the country

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF appeals for US$ 294.8M to sustain provision of life-saving services for women and children in the Whole of Syria. In 2019, Austria, Belgium, Canada, UK (DFID), Germany, Japan, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Norway, US (OFDA), Sweden, Switzerland, Syria Humanitarian Fund (SHF) as well as UNICEF National Committees have generously contributed to UNICEF humanitarian response in the country. UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received. However, the 2019 HAC still has a funding gap of 39%. Without sufficient funding, over 500,000 people will not have access to emergency WASH facilities and services, and over 50,000 children will not receive the psychosocial support they need; almost 200,000 children may miss life-saving immunization and almost 1 million may miss critical learning opportunities. To meet the immediate response needs in Northeast Syria (NES), UNICEF received an internal loan of US$ 3 million from the UNICEF Emergency Programme.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

As a result of the escalation of military operation led by Turkey in the Northeast Syria (NES) started on 9 October, over 200,000 people were displaced (UN OCHA) as of end October1 ; of these, 139,265 people remain displaced from AlHasakeh (86,921), Ar-Raqqa (35,463) and Aleppo governorates (16,881), while 61,200 people have returned to their areas of origin in Al-Hasakeh (32,200) and Ar-Raqqa (29,000) governorates. At least 80,0002 children have been forced to flee their homes and critical infrastructure has been damaged, including water stations and medical facilities. UNICEF and partners reported that hostilities directly impacted the education and water service. As a matter of fact, most of the collective shelters used were schools impeding access to education for many children. In addition, the Allok water pumping station servicing Al-Hasakeh city was impacted, affecting service for 400,000 people in Al Hasakeh city and surrounding areas. UNHCR has reported over 13,000 Syrians crossing into Iraq through informal crossing points3 ; 74 per cent of them being women and children. Given the recent changes in the dynamics in the North East, there has been some locations that have become accessible to UNICEF and partners from within Syria. Locations like Manbij and Ai Al Arab in Aleppo have been reached in October through partners.

UNICEF prepared a response plan to meet the potential needs of 500,0004 people in the NES over the next 3 months and provided multisectoral humanitarian assistance to the affected populations as highlighted in the programme response section of this report.

In October, North West Syria (NWS) witnessed reduced levels of hostilities. Security incidents such as improvised explosive devices however persisted, targeting populated places like markets, hospitals and residential areas. The situation in NES also impacted on NWS, as fuel and commodity prices increased, affecting the cost of programme and service delivery. Further, displacements of 20,000 were reported by partners on the ground from Raqqa and surrounding areas to Jarablus in northern Aleppo. UNICEF through its implementing partners continued to provide services to IDPs, and host communities in accessible and safe locations in northern Idleb and Aleppo. Rapid Response Mechanisms and mobile teams continued services delivery along displacement routes and insecure locations in southern Idleb. UNICEF prepared a response/contingency plan for NWS in anticipation for a worsening of the situation, and in line with the interagency contingency plan, which is targeting a million people for the next 3 months.