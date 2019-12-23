UNICEF Whole of Syria - Humanitarian Situation Report (November 2019)

Situation in Numbers

5,000,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance

11,700,000 people in need

6,183,919 Internally displaced people (IDPs)

490,000 Children in need in hard-toreach areas

Highlights

• Over 227,700 population movements were recorded between 9 October and 26 November in the northeast of Syria as a result of continued hostilities.

Through advocacy led by UNOCHA and supported by UNICEF and partners, the Allouk water station in Al-Hasakeh was repaired, restoring water for 460,000 people after about one month. UNICEF through its partners continue supporting multi-sectoral lifesaving interventions in the NES for over 800,000 people, including an estimated 300,000 children.

• An increased trend of hostilities was witnessed in the north-west, resulting in the temporary suspension of learning activities in the southern parts of Idleb for about one month, affecting 70,000 children. UNICEF continued to be concerned by the economic impact of the crisis and the increase in the cost of fuel on the affected populations. Despite the challenges, UNICEF continued to support almost 300,000 children in Idleb with various education services, working closely with partners on the ground.

• Overall the Humanitarian Appeal for Children for the Whole of Syria response remains critically underfunded (33 per cent funding gap). Nutrition remains the most underfunded sector (65 per cent) followed by ADAP (57 per cent) and Health (55 per cent). Additional funding, especially flexible in nature, is needed to ensure that children through Syria continue to receive the needed life-saving humanitarian assistance.