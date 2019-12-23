23 Dec 2019

UNICEF Whole of Syria - Humanitarian Situation Report (November 2019)

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 30 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (502.38 KB)

Situation in Numbers

5,000,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance

11,700,000 people in need

6,183,919 Internally displaced people (IDPs)

490,000 Children in need in hard-toreach areas

Highlights

• Over 227,700 population movements were recorded between 9 October and 26 November in the northeast of Syria as a result of continued hostilities.
Through advocacy led by UNOCHA and supported by UNICEF and partners, the Allouk water station in Al-Hasakeh was repaired, restoring water for 460,000 people after about one month. UNICEF through its partners continue supporting multi-sectoral lifesaving interventions in the NES for over 800,000 people, including an estimated 300,000 children.

• An increased trend of hostilities was witnessed in the north-west, resulting in the temporary suspension of learning activities in the southern parts of Idleb for about one month, affecting 70,000 children. UNICEF continued to be concerned by the economic impact of the crisis and the increase in the cost of fuel on the affected populations. Despite the challenges, UNICEF continued to support almost 300,000 children in Idleb with various education services, working closely with partners on the ground.

• Overall the Humanitarian Appeal for Children for the Whole of Syria response remains critically underfunded (33 per cent funding gap). Nutrition remains the most underfunded sector (65 per cent) followed by ADAP (57 per cent) and Health (55 per cent). Additional funding, especially flexible in nature, is needed to ensure that children through Syria continue to receive the needed life-saving humanitarian assistance.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.