UNICEF Whole of Syria Humanitarian Situation Report Mid-Year 2021

Highlights

• By the end of June 2021, UNICEF reached 7.4 million people, including 5.4 million children (2.7 million girls) across 14 governorates with health, nutrition, education, and protection services as well as safe water, sanitation, cash assistance and other social protection and adolescent participation interventions and supplies. This includes 1.85 million children (900,000 girls) in difficult to access areas.

• UNICEF strongly advocated for the extension of the Security Council Resolution for UN cross-border aid along with continued crossline support in the first half of 2021 to explore all modalities of aid to the affected population. UNICEF provided cross-border support to 2.05 million people, including 1.4 million children (690,000 girls) from January to June 2021.

• Drought conditions, reduced water levels in the Euphrates River and disruptions to the Alouk water station are all impacting the availability of water, as well as electricity, for 5.5 million people in northeast Syria. UNICEF and its WASH Sector partners are leading the advocacy and response to this worsening situation.

• In 2021, UNICEF requires $330.8 million to provide life-saving assistance to 9.1 million people (including 5.5 million children) across Syria according to the Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC). Of the total funding requirement, $115,764,897 is currently available, with a $215,061,678 (65 per cent) gap.

Situation in Numbers

6,080,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance

13,400,000 people in need

6,700,000 internally displaced people (IDPs)

2,565,766 children in difficult to access areas