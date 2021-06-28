Syria
UNICEF Whole of Syria Humanitarian Situation Report: May 2021
Highlights
The Education Sector, led by UNICEF, in coordination with sector and inter-sectoral partners and the Ministry of Education, supported the participation of 5,783 children who travelled crossline or cross-border to sit the Grade 9 or 12 national exams in five governorates.
COVID-19 vaccines accessed through the COVAX facility have been provided to 46,397 people over 55 years of age or with pre-existing chronic diseases in government-controlled areas (results are not yet available for northeast Syria) while 17,593 health and social workers (3,272 female) have received their first dose in northwest Syria.
The Syria Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) of 2021 was released in May and highlighted the plight of the population after 10 years of conflict. According to the HNO, 13.4 million people, including 6.1 million children are in need of humanitarian assistance. This is a 25 per cent increase in the number of children in need from 2020, with needs exacerbated by economic decline.
In 2021, UNICEF requires US$330.8 million to provide life-saving assistance to 9.1 million people (including 5.5 million children) across Syria. There is currently a 70 per cent gap in funding needs.
Situation in Numbers
6,080,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance
13,400,000 people in need
6,700,000 Internally displaced people (IDPs)
2,565,766 Children in hard to reach areas