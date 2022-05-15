UNICEF Whole of Syria Humanitarian Situation Report: March 2022

Highlights

• Some increases in rates of acute malnutrition have been recorded as the nutrition situation deteriorates across Syria, driven by food insecurity and drastic food price increases along with economic deterioration, the suboptimal WASH environment and inadequate access to health care compounded by poor maternal, infant and young child feeding practices.

• On 30 March, UNICEF delivered life-saving nutrition, health, hygiene, and child protection supplies to the most vulnerable families and children in Idleb as part of an OCHA-led crossline convoy from Aleppo, which consisted of 14 trucks from UNFPA, UNHCR, UNICEF, WHO and WFP.

• The security situation in Al-Hol Camp has interrupted the delivery of water, and suspended non-life-saving interventions, including for the 1,700 children attending UNICEF-supported learning centres in the camps.

• The first round of national polio vaccination reached 2,337,945 children under 5 in March. UNICEF provided an additional two million vaccine doses as well as supporting social mobilization, post-campaign monitoring and operational costs in three governorates.

• In 2022, UNICEF requires $334,430,071 to provide life-saving assistance to 9.1 million people (including 5.5 million children) across Syria according to the Humanitarian Action for Children. $88,732,936 has been made available so far, leaving a $245,697,136 (74 per cent) gap