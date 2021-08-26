UNICEF Whole of Syria Humanitarian Situation Report, July 2021

Highlights

• Heavy shelling and intensified clashes were reported in Dara’a Al Balad starting on 28 July following a month of tensions, displacing 24,000 people, including Palestinian refugees. Eight civilian deaths were reported, including four children (one girl and three boys). A hospital was also damaged. UNICEF and partners are providing health, nutrition, water, education and child protection interventions for children and families affected.

• July saw an increase in hostilities in northwest Syria. This escalation in fighting killed and injured at least 45 children in July alone. This includes six children killed in attacks on Idleb on 3 July and four children in the same family killed in Al-Qastoun town in Hama.

• One million people have been affected by the disruption of Alouk water station, further exacerbated by drought conditions and reduced water flows in the Euphrates River. The UN called for regular and unimpeded access to Alouk water station to ensure its operation without any further interruption.

• In 2021, UNICEF requires $330.8 million to provide lifesaving assistance to 9.1 million people (including 5.5 million children) across Syria according to the Humanitarian Action for Children. Of the funding required, $124.4 million is currently available, with a $206.4 million (62 per cent) gap.

Situation in Numbers

6,080,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance

13,400,000 people in need

6,700,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs)

2,565,766 children in difficult to access areas