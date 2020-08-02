UNICEF Whole of Syria Humanitarian Situation Report: January - June 2020

Highlights

During the first half of 2020, needs across Syria remained extensive with over 11 million people (4.7 million children) requiring humanitarian assistance, including 6.2 million internally displaced (2.5 million children). The situation has been aggravated by the rapid devaluation of the Syrian Pound and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Northwest Syria, more than 1.4 million IDPs live precariously in camps and settlements, 80% of whom are women and children. In Northeast Syria 70,630 people, including 28,000 children remain displaced in Al-Hasakeh, Ar-Raqqa and Aleppo governorates.

UNICEF's Whole of Syria response remains only 52% funded. Additional, flexible funding is urgently needed to ensure vulnerable children and families continue to receive life-saving humanitarian assistance.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2020, UNICEF is appealing for US$ 294.8 million to continue its response throughout the country. UNICEF would like to express its gratitude to the Governments of Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Japan, Luxembourg, Sweden, Switzerland, the Syria Humanitarian Fund (SHF), United Kingdom, USA, and UNICEF national committees for the generous contributions provided in 2020.

Currently UNICEF has an overall funding gap of 48 per cent; these funds are needed to support the ongoing response covering the lifesaving multi-sectoral needs of over 3 million people, especially in child health, nutrition and child protection. Without additional funds an estimated 2 million children and women will not be reached with nutrition interventions, 1 million with primary health care and 300,000 with psychosocial support and case management.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In 2020, children continued to bear the brunt of the conflict as Syria remains the largest displacement crisis in the world. Needs across the country remained extensive, with more than 11 million people (4.7 million children)1 requiring humanitarian assistance, including 6.2 million people internally displaced (2.5 million children).2 Displaced populations and returnees, particularly in Northeast and Northwest Syria, are vulnerable to outbreaks of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, due to unsanitary living conditions, overstretched health services and low coverage of routine immunization. Nine years of conflict have dramatically reduced access to basic social services, with concern that violations against children have been escalating.