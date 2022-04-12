Syria
UNICEF Whole of Syria Humanitarian Situation Report: February 2022
Attachments
Highlights
On 5 February 2022, the UNICEF Representative met with children detained in the Ghwayran detention centre, in Al-Hasakeh, north-east Syria and called for their immediate release and sustainable solutions for them and the thousands of children languishing in detention and camps in the north-east. UNICEF reaffirmed its readiness to step up life-saving support and capacity for individual child assessments, and called on the States, where the children originate from, to repatriate them.
Children remain at risk across Syria. In February, six children were killed and others injured during heavy violence in Atmeh. Two other children were killed, and two children injured by shelling. Twelve children were killed and 36 injured by explosive ordnance. A series of fires in IDP camps, meanwhile, burned tents and injured women and children due to the misuse of local heating stoves. One girl died in a fire in Al-Hol camp.
The 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview, published on 22 February, showed that 14.6 million people are now in need of humanitarian assistance in Syria, an increase of 1.2 million people from 2021. This includes 6,500,000 children, up from 6,080,000 in 2021.In 2022, UNICEF requires $334,430,071 to provide life-saving assistance to 9.1 million people (including 5.5 million children) across Syria according to the Humanitarian Action for Children. $84,457,762 has been made available so far, leaving a $249,972,310 (75 per cent) gap.