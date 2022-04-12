UNICEF Whole of Syria Humanitarian Situation Report: February 2022

Highlights

On 5 February 2022, the UNICEF Representative met with children detained in the Ghwayran detention centre, in Al-Hasakeh, north-east Syria and called for their immediate release and sustainable solutions for them and the thousands of children languishing in detention and camps in the north-east. UNICEF reaffirmed its readiness to step up life-saving support and capacity for individual child assessments, and called on the States, where the children originate from, to repatriate them.

Children remain at risk across Syria. In February, six children were killed and others injured during heavy violence in Atmeh. Two other children were killed, and two children injured by shelling. Twelve children were killed and 36 injured by explosive ordnance. A series of fires in IDP camps, meanwhile, burned tents and injured women and children due to the misuse of local heating stoves. One girl died in a fire in Al-Hol camp.