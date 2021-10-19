UNICEF Whole of Syria Humanitarian Situation Report, August 2021

Highlights

The conflict between government allied forces and non-state armed groups in Dara’a Al-Balad continued in August. In total, 36,424 people have now been displaced, including 1,268 people hosted in five schools and two mosques. UNICEF continued its health, nutrition, education, child protection and WASH response, and advocacy is on-going for sustainable shelter options to allow the schools to reopen for the new school year.

COVID-19 infections are surging in Syria, especially in the northwest where cases began increasing in early August, reaching around 1,000 cases per day by the end of the month. UNICEF supported the import of 138,240 doses of AstraZeneca donated by Sweden through the COVAX mechanism and received by the Ministry of Health on 15 August, and launched a mass media and social media campaign with the Ministry of Health to create demand for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Over 450,000 people have been affected by the disruption of Alouk water station, exacerbated by drought conditions and reduced water flows in the Euphrates River. The UN continues to advocate for regular and unimpeded access to Alouk water station and the electricity network that supports it.