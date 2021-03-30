UNICEF Whole of Syria Humanitarian Situation Report: 28 February 2021

Highlights

• Reported COVID-19 cases continue to rise, though limited testing across the country makes the extent of the outbreak impossible to fully assess. In February, the Ministry of Health announced 1,540 new cases and 106 deaths, bringing the cumulative figure in government- controlled areas to 15,588 and 1,027 deaths.

• The continuous depreciation of the Syrian pound and rise in the cost of the food basket remain concerns amidst an increase in stunting among children under five in Syria as a result of chronic malnutrition. Nutrition surveillance data shows that up to one in three children in some areas in Northeast (NE) Syria and Northwest (NW) Syria suffer from stunting.

• Humanitarian workers continue to face enormous risks in NW Syria. On 16 February, an explosion in Al-Bab city reportedly killed one humanitarian worker and injured another, along with four civilians. Artillery shelling also continued in February affecting communities in Idleb, Hama, Latakia, and Aleppo, and injuring children, women and men.

• In NE Syria, 26 teachers have been arrested by Kurdish security forces for teaching the central government’s curriculum in private lessons, creating tension among the community and affecting students’ preparations for national exams. The teachers were later released after signing a pledge to not teach the national Government of Syria curriculum.

• In the southern region, the humanitarian situation of the Rukban residents has reached a critical stage with the absence of regular and sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance and the lack of livelihood opportunities and basic services.

• Overall, UNICEF faces a 69 per cent funding gap. Additional funding, especially flexible in nature, is urgently needed to ensure that children in Syria continue to receive the life-saving humanitarian assistance.