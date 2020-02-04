UNICEF Whole of Syria - Humanitarian Situation Report (1 January - 31 December 2019)

Situation in Numbers

5,000,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance

11,700,000 people in need

6,183,919 Internally displaced people (IDPs)

490,000 Children in need in hard-toreach areas

(source: OCHA HNO, March 2019)

Highlights

After nine years of conflict, humanitarian needs in Syria remained extensive. The disruption of basic services and destruction of vital infrastructure continued to impede humanitarian assistance and the safe return of displaced people—particularly in the northwest, where an estimated three-quarters of people in need are women and children.

In 2019, UNICEF ensured the provision of safe drinking water for over 4.7 million people—including 2 million children—through the rehabilitation of water systems and wells, provision of equipment, installation of water systems, routine maintenance and operations.

Despite ongoing hostilities and challenges in accessing hard to reach areas, over half a million children under one year were vaccinated with DTP3 and over 3 million children were immunized with polio.