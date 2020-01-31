UNICEF Whole of Syria - Humanitarian Situation Report (1 - 31 January 2020)

Situation in Numbers

5,000,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance

11,700,000 people in need

6,183,919 Internally displaced people

490,000 Children in need in hard-toreach areas

(source: OCHA, HNO, March 2019)

Highlights

As of January, over 2.7 million people in northwest Syria (NWS)—including over 1 million children—face urgent needs in food, shelter, WASH, health and winter support. Since 1 December, over 586,000 people were internally displaced—80% of whom were women and children. UNICEF provided assistance while updating preparedness and response plans.

On 10 January, the UN Security Council approved Resolution 2504 reauthorizing cross-border assistance to NWS via Bab al-Hawa and Bab alSalaam crossings for six months, while suspending al-Yaroubiyah and AlRamtha crossings which provided critical assistance to the northeast and south. UNICEF and NGO partners are assessing the impact of the new resolution on our ability to deliver effectively to affected populations.

UNICEF and partners also continued to aid Al Hol camp, which hosted over 66,000 people—90% of whom were children and women.