UNICEF Whole of Syria Facts and Figures: WASH (Mid-year 2019)

SITUATION ANALYSIS

• In Syria, eight years into the crisis, access to sucient quantities of safe water remains limited, with increased water quality assurances and support to water systems rehabilitation, operation and maintenance unconditionally needed.

• There is a need to maintain the provision of adequate WASH services and supplies for IDPs especially in the northeast and northwest, and to promote transition to more sustainable solutions while acknowledging that more emphasis on IDPs in collective centers and open areas is also needed.