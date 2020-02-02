02 Feb 2020

UNICEF Whole of Syria Facts and Figures: Nutrition (End of year 2019)

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 23 Jan 2020
Download PDF (7.37 MB)

SITUATION ANALYSIS

• Nine years into the crisis, there is insucient access to curative and preventive nutrition services, requiring interventions to be delivered at scale, especially skilled maternal, infant and young child nutrition support.

• In 2019 a nutrition SMART survey was conducted, showing moderate levels of acute (0.4 per cent) and stunting (12 per cent), while maternal anemia (27 per cent) and micronutrients deciencies in children showed high values. UNICEF continued to focus on treatment and preventive interventions for women and children to improve nutrition with a focus on complementary feeding and promotion of diet diversity.

